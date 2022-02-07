QPR fans have a lot to be excited about at the moment, with Mark Warburton making title challengers out of the side in what is his third season at the helm.

The R’s currently sit in 4th place of the table. They fell out of the FA Cup at the weekend, losing away at Peterborough United, but the defeat allows QPR to fully focus on league duties now.

They have 18 games of the season remaining. As it stands, they sit two points outside the top two and with two games in hand on Blackburn Rovers who currently sit in 2nd.

With Premier League football on the cards, the summer ahead could be a busy one. But Warburton could have some difficult contract decisions to make – here we look at the seven QPR players who are out of contract at the end of this season…

Yoann Barbet

The Frenchman has become a real cult hero among QPR fans. He’s been an ever-present in the side for the past two seasons now, rarely missing a game for the club.

Warburton has already stated that he wants Barbet to sign a new deal and so the ball seems to be very much in the 28-year-old’s court.

Moses Odubajo

The right-back reunited with his former Brentford boss Warburton over the summer. He signed a one-ear contract after proving his fitness and he’s since featured 15 times in the Championship.

Odubajo has impressed, though question marks remain over his fitness. Should he nail down a starting spot between now and the end of the season however, a new contract should be a no-brainer for QPR.

Dom Ball

Reports suggested that QPR were willing to allow Ball to leave the club last month. The midfielder signed on a free transfer in the same summer that Warburton arrived, having played under him at Rangers in the past.

He’s since racked up 88 league appearances for the club but has fallen down the pecking order this season – it remains to be seen whether or not he’ll be at QPR next season.

Albert Adomah

Another fan favourite, Adomah has become an unlikely hero for QPR this season. The 34-year-old has won the hearts of many with his exciting performances on the right-side of defence chipping in with two goals and three assists in his 20 league outings.

Nothing has been reported about his future though. At 34 he’s certainly in the latter stages of his career, but he’s been an important player this season and so a new deal would be unsurprising.

Lee Wallace

Wallace endured a lot of criticism in his early QPR days. But he came good last season and has proved to be useful once again this season.

But the 34-year-old has become somewhat injury prone, and so his future seems to be up in the air as it stands.

David Marshall

The shot-stopper arrived last month and has impressed. So much so that Warburton has a dilemma on his hands in whether or not to hand Seny Dieng his starting spot back when he returns from AFCON duties.

A short-term renewal could be a wise move for QPR, with Marshall offering plenty of experience, even as a no.2.

Charlie Owens

The former Spurs youngster has been on QPR’s books for a number of years, but has never featured in the league for the west London club.

He was handed a one-year deal without featuring last season but after another no-show campaign, he could be on his way out.