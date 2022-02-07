Blackpool boss Neil Critchley will have defender Reece James and midfielder Kevin Stewart back in contention for the upcoming clash vs Coventry City.

After picking up another Championship win at the weekend, Blackpool will be looking to make it five league games undefeated when they face Coventry City on Tuesday night.

The Tangerines were victorious over Bristol City last time out and another win against the Sky Blues could see Critchley’s side rise as high as 8th, although they would need a hefty swing in goal difference to do so.

Blackpool have been provided with two welcome boosts ahead of the tie too.

As reported by Lancs Live, Critchley will have left-back James in contention for selection once again, while defensive midfielder Stewart will also be available. Injury has limited James’ game time this season, with his last outing coming back in December against Peterborough United.

As for Stewart, he made his return to fitness before being called up for international duty by Jamaica, but he too will be available for selection once again this week.

Critchley’s play-off push…

Blackpool are among a host of sides in place to make a late charge for the play-offs this season – some might say the Tangerines’ charge has already begun.

The Bloomfield Road outfit have massively exceeded expectations this season and with their current momentum, there’s no reason why they can’t continue to push for the top six.

As it stands, Critchley’s men sit in 13th, five points away from the play-offs.