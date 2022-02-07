Walsall boss Matt Taylor says Jack Earing will miss a period now due to concussion protocol.

Walsall substituted the midfielder off against Northampton Town over the weekend.

Earing suffered a head injury and his manager says he is now “ok” but the Saddlers are being careful with him.

They are in action tomorrow night against Scunthorpe United and will welcome back defender Manny Monthe from his seven-game suspension.

‘The bigger picture’…

Taylor has said, as per the club’s official website: “He unfortunately was knocked out so that will see him miss a period now with concussion protocol. Fortunately, the bigger picture is he’s OK and he’s fine but he took a bit of a whack and unfortunately was knocked out.”

Walsall spell so far

Earing made the move to Walsall last summer and has slotted in nicely into their side during the first-half of this season.

He made the step up from the National League with FC Halifax Town to move to the Midlands outfit and has made 33 appearances in all competitions so far this term, chipping in with three goals and three assists.

They will be hoping he can get back out there when it is safe to so he can help their push for survival.

Career to date

The Bury-born man started his career at Bolton Wanderers and rose up through the academy of the North West club before making four first-team appearances.

He left the Trotters in 2019 and was snapped up by Halifax on a free transfer. The Yorkshire outfit loaned him out to Spennymoor Town and Farsley Celtic before he became a key player for their senior side.

Earing ended up scoring nine goals in 43 games for the non-league side before Walsall swooped to land him in June last year on a two-year contract.