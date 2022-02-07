Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom issues fitness update on Morgan Gibbs-White
Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has said midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White needs to get more minutes in training before he can return to action.
Gibbs-White has become a key player for Sheffield United since joining on loan from Wolves at the start of the season.
Across all competitions, the talented midfielder has managed five goals and four assists in 16 games, but injury has kept him out of action recently. The Wolves loanee’s last Championship outing came back in December and Gibbs-White is still working his way back to fitness.
Now, a fresh update has emerged from Blades boss Heckingbottom on Gibbs-White.
As quoted by The Star, Heckingbottom has said that the loaned in midfielder will be pushed further in training and given more minutes to see if he is ready to make a return to action.
Here’s what he had to say on Gibbs-White:
“That will depend on how many minutes he gets (in training) and when he gets them.
“Physically he’s fine. Medically he’s fine. We are going to push him as quickly as we can. Who knows how he responds?”
He went on to say that the midfielder must pass a string of tests before being brought back into consideration for selection, so it will be hoped that he can show he’s ready to return as he looks to help the Blades with their late push for the play-offs.
A key role to play…
Thankfully, Sheffield United haven’t struggled in his absence, picking up three wins in the five games Gibbs-White has sat out of.
However, it will be a huge boost for the Blades once he returns to the side. The England U21 international has looked a cut above the rest in the Championship at times, showing exactly why he’s so highly rated by those back with parent club Wolves.
If Sheffield United can maintain their form and get Gibbs-White back to full fitness soon, Heckingbottom and co will be stood in really good stead as they make a late charge for the play-offs.