Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has said midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White needs to get more minutes in training before he can return to action.

Gibbs-White has become a key player for Sheffield United since joining on loan from Wolves at the start of the season.

Across all competitions, the talented midfielder has managed five goals and four assists in 16 games, but injury has kept him out of action recently. The Wolves loanee’s last Championship outing came back in December and Gibbs-White is still working his way back to fitness.

Now, a fresh update has emerged from Blades boss Heckingbottom on Gibbs-White.

As quoted by The Star, Heckingbottom has said that the loaned in midfielder will be pushed further in training and given more minutes to see if he is ready to make a return to action.

Here’s what he had to say on Gibbs-White:

“That will depend on how many minutes he gets (in training) and when he gets them.