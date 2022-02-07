QPR boss Mark Warburton has expressed his delight with his current squad strength ahead of their Championship promotion push.

As the second half of the season gets firmly underway, the R’s will be looking to consolidate themselves in a play-off position at least, with promotion to the Premier League looking a real possibility.

Attention has turned to their remaining eighteen league games, following a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Peterborough United in the fourth round of the FA Cup over the weekend.

The match saw Warburton hand debuts to January arrivals Dion Sanderson and Jeff Hendrick, both on loan from Wolves and Newcastle United respectively. The former was handed his first start, while Hendrick came off the bench at half-time.

Warburton told West London Sport after the game: “It takes time and transfer windows to move players on and for players to gel.

“You can’t just come in and expect it all to work straightaway. It takes time to adapt. But without doubt this is the best squad we’ve had.”

Goalkeeper Seny Dieng and striker Andre Gray both return from international duty this weekend.

Left-back Sam McCallum is also set for availability from next week onward, following hamstring surgery after a lengthy time out. These returns combined with the winter arrivals have certainly boosted Warburton’s matchday options.

Warburton continued: “Dion (Sanderson) has come from a Premier League club, but he has to adapt to our style. When we go two-on-two or three-on-three at the back he has got to deal with that, it just takes time.

“But if we have an injury we now have depth. Look at Moses Odubajo, he played half on the right, half of the left, to have that flexibility is really important to us.

“I was pleased with Jeff, his energy and intensity. He is a Premier League player, a very experienced player.

“His quality will be vitally important to us. To have that option is key.

“I didn’t think we could get someone of that level but he is another good option for us and that will hold us in good stead.”

Hendrick arrived on loan from Newcastle, having spent the previous six years playing top-flight football. The Irish international will be looking to earn his first promotion from the second tier, despite playing for Derby over an 8-year period.

Warburton said: “These are a tough last 18 games, but if you look at the squad now it looks like a squad of men.

“We still have a lot of young players, but they are men that can deal with the tough run of games coming up.

“You have to have the experience to deal with big games like Sheffield United away, Fulham, Millwall away on a Tuesday night, Blackburn away on a Saturday lunchtime – you need to have players that can deal with those situations.”

QPR’s next match comes this Wednesday, as they welcome an in-form Middlesbrough side managed by the experienced Chris Wilder.

R’s fans will be hoping their side can continue their impressive run of form, which has seen them win five of their previous six games.

Depending on other results, a victory could result in a re-entry into the automatic spots as the continue their push for promotion.