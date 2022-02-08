After inconsistent results saw the departure of former boss Paul Cook, Ipswich Town have seen performances and results certainly improve under new leadership.

Forward-thinking Kieran McKenna has enjoyed a solid start to life at Portman road.

Here are the top five performers this season for the Tractor Boys according to WhoScored:

5. Lee Evans – 6.80

The former Wigan Athletic playmaker reunited with former boss Cook last summer and has been a consistent performer for Ipswich so far this campaign, making 24 appearances while contributing with three goals and three assists from midfield.

4. Sam Morsy – 6.85

Tough-tackling Egyptian international Sam Morsy has quickly become a popular figure amongst the Blue Army due to his passion and quality from midfield.

In a move which certainly raised a few eyebrows making the step down a division from Championship Middlesborough, he has unsurprisingly adjusted back to life in League One comfortably.

Traditionally a tenacious number-six, the former Chesterfield man currently tops the fouls committed chart for his side averaging 2.5 per game.

3. Macauley Bonne – 6.92

Former non-league star Macauley Bonne returned to his boyhood club after initially being released at the age of 14.

With Ipswich searching for added firepower after their blunt end to the 2020/21 campaign which saw the Tractor Boys strike just five times in their final nine matches, Bonne was targeted to add more bite to the front-line.

Bonne, who managed 20 goals to fire Leyton Orient to the National League title in 2019, laid down his marker early with a blistering start to life back in East Anglia.

The Zimbabwean international scooped up back-to-back Player of the Month awards for August and September recording seven goals in his opening nine matches.

He is currently enduring a dry-spell for goals though having recorded just a single strike in his last 15 appearances.

2. Wes Burns – 6.94

Speedster Wes Burns has showcased himself to be one of the best players at League One level following his summer arrival from Fleetwood Town.

Currently operating as a right wing-back in the current 3-4-1-2 formation, he has recored an impressive seven goals added with three assists in 19 outings.

1. George Edmundson – 6.97

Edmundson has been a rock at the back for Ipswich after they faced tough competition to capture the former Rangers man signature.

Averaging 4.2 clearances per 90 while accumulating a pass accuracy of 76.9%, the defender balances dominant defensive performances with technical ability admirably.

The 24-year-old has shown no signs of complacency creeping into his game either who’s latest impressive cameo earned himself a place in the Sky Bet League One Team of the week after Ipswich’s 1-0 victory against Gillingham.