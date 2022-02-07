Nottingham Forest’s season continues to impress, with Steve Cooper’s side having thumped Leicester City 4-1 in the FA Cup over the weekend.

It was a memorable day for Nottingham Forest fans, and a reminder of just how far the club has come under the management of Cooper.

The Welshman has galvanised this Forest side and they look good to go on and challenge for a top-six spot in the second half of this season.

With the summer transfer window now in sight, we look at the 4 Nottingham Forest players who see their contracts expire at the end of this season…

Tobias Figueiredo

The Portuguese defender was reportedly close to sealing a free transfer to Vitoria in his homeland last month. But Forest failed to submit the necessary paperwork in time and so the defender remains at the City Ground.

He’s failed to make an impression since Cooper’s arrival, and looks set to leave the club when his deal expires in the summer.

Lewis Grabban

Grabban remains a fan favourite at the City Ground. The 34-year-old has come good in recent weeks, scoring a number of goals to help put points on the board for his side.

He’s Forest’s leading scorer in the league with 12, making him the joint-fourth highest scorer in the league – he has four assists to add to that as well.

Despite his age, a new contract for Grabban seems like a sensible move for Nottingham Forest.

Gaetan Bong

Bong has endured a torrid two-and-a-half year spell at Nottingham Forest. In that time hes featured just 18 times in the league and when he has played, he’s come under hounding criticism from fans.

He was wanted by Canadian outfit Montreal FC last month. A move wouldn’t materialise however, and it now seems inevitable that the left-back will be released without hesitation in the summer.

Jordan Smith

Smith is a product of the Nottingham Forest academy. He made his league debut for the club during the 2016/17 campaign and has since racked up 47 league appearances for the club.

But he’s featured only three times in the league since 2019. Ethan Horvath has now taken his place as Forest’s no.2 choice goalkeeper and it looks likely that the 27-year-old Smith will be moving on this summer.