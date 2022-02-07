Barnsley boss Poya Asbaghi says he hopes that Jasper Moon will make his return this weekend against QPR.

Barnsley have been without the defender for the past couple of games.

He has returned to training now but won’t be involved tomorrow night against Luton Town.

However, the defender may well be back for Saturday which would be a boost for the Yorkshire club.

‘Hopefully’…

Asbaghi has provided this injury update ahead of tomorrow’s game against the Hatters, as per their official club website:

“In terms of injury, Jasper Moon just came back today, but he won’t be involved tomorrow. Hopefully he will return for the weekend. We’ve not lost anyone else, so it’s just Cauley Woodrow, Callum Brittain, Victor Adeboyejo, Clarke Oduor and Matty Wolfe missing. Only Cauley is long-term for us.

“I imagine we’ll see Wolfey, Britts and Clarke sooner. But you can never tell, as we’ve seen recently.”

Barnsley haven’t picked up any fresh injury concerns but still have a few players out of action.

Moon’s spell at Barnsley so far

Moon made the move to Oakwell in 2017 having previously risen up through the youth ranks at Leicester City.

He played three times last term and has since made 23 appearances in all competitions this term for the Tykes.

His absence in defence has been missed over the past two games against Cardiff City and Huddersfield Town as his side have slumped to two defeats.

Battle to stay up

Barnsley are staring down the barrel of relegation to League One unless they can turn their fortunes around.

They delved into the January transfer window late on to bring in Amine Bassi and Domingos Quina from Metz and Watford respectively in a bid to inject some more quality and creativity into their midfield.

Asbaghi’s side haven’t won in the league since they beat Derby County on 3rd November and are currently bottom of the Championship table, eight points from safety with 18 games left of the campaign to play.