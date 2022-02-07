Bournemouth have so far undergone a relatively successful season, while experiencing a multitude of playing staff both entering and exiting the door.

The January window proved to be an extremely busy period for Scott Parker’s side, who brought in seven players as well as let go of two. With six current players’ contracts expiring at the end of the 21/22 season, it could make for another busy window at the Vitality Stadium.

Here we look at the Bournemouth players whose deals are set to expire:

Jaidon Anthony

Anthony has experienced an impressive breakthrough year with the Cherries this season, scoring six goals and assisting four in 30 appearances.

Parker will certainly want to keep hold of his star winger this summer, however successful they are in their race for promotion to the Premier League.

David Brooks

An extremely talented footballer, Brooks’ season was put on hold towards the end of 2021 as he revealed he had been diagnosed with Stage 2 Hodgkin lymphoma.

The Welshman has made just nine appearances for the Cherries this season, and fans from around the country will be hoping he can return to the first team as soon as possible.

Gary Cahill

The experienced centre-back joined Bournemouth at the beginning of the season on a year-long deal, with the hope of providing a sturdiness to the team’s back line.

Cahill and his teammates currently hold the best defensive record in the league, and the club will have to make a decision come the end of the season whether they can get another successful year out of the 36-year-old.

Robbie Brady

Similar to Cahill, Brady signed for the Cherries last summer on a one-year deal to add a vast amount of experience to their already talented midfield.

The Irishman has played just four times this season, and due to his unfortunate injury record in recent years it seems unlikely a new deal will be offered in the summer.

Jordan Zemura

Another Bournemouth youngster experiencing a breakthrough year. Zemura first entered the Vitality Stadium in 2019 following a successful trial period with the club.

The Zimbabwean international has made 20 first team appearances this season, scoring three goals while mainly being utilised as a left-back.

Zeno Ibsen Rossi

Rossi spent three years in the Cherries’ academy before being handed his first professional contract in 2020. The defender was sent out on loan to Scottish side Kilmarnock last season, where he began to make a name for himself at senior level.

The 21-year-old has made seven appearances for Parker’s side this season, his first coming in a 5-0 thrashing of MK Dons in the EFL Cup.