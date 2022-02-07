Grant McCann was honoured at the 2021 Football Writers’ Association Northern Managers Awards last night in Manchester following his departure from Hull City.

The Northern Irishman guided the Tigers to the League One title last year.

McCann, 41, was sacked last month following Acun Ilicali’s takeover at the MKM Stadium and was replaced by Shota Arveladze.

He took to Twitter last night to say he is “honoured” to receive an award by the FWA and tweeted:

Honoured to receive this lovely award @theofficialfwa sorry I couldn’t be there, big thanks to @cliff_byrne for receiving on my behalf, it’s as much yours. 👊🏼⚽️ pic.twitter.com/kihNASXzJB — Grant McCann (@grantmccann11) February 7, 2022

Who else was honoured?

Blackpool’s Neil Critchley, Bolton Wanderers’ Ian Evatt, Stockport County’s Dave Challinor and Warrington Rylands’ David McNabb were honoured, as was Lee Johnson for his time at Sunderland and Derek Adams (now Morecambe boss) at Bradford City.

The winner in the end was Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola.

McCann’s time at Hull?

McCann left Doncaster Rovers to take over from Nigel Adkins at Hull in 2019. However, they were relegated to League One during his first season at the club.

Nevertheless, their former owners the Allams stuck with him and he guided them to an immediate promotion back to the Championship last term and his achievement was recognised at the NWA awards yesterday.

What now?

The ex-Peterborough United man now faces a big decision to make on his next move and has been linked with the vacant Sunderland job along with Roy Keane and Alex Neil.

The Black Cats are in the hunt for a new manager after sacking Lee Johnson and have lost their last two league games against Bolton Wanderers and Doncaster respectively.