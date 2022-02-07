West Brom have undergone another managerial change this season, with Steve Bruce having recently come in for Valerien Ismael.

Bruce becomes the Baggies’ fifth manager in only four years after the sacking of Ismael last week.

The Frenchman arrived from Barnsley in the summer but failed to impress, and now Bruce will look to get West Brom’s season back on track as they eye an immediate return to the Premier League.

And thankfully for the new boss, he doesn’t have all that much in the way of contract negotiations to worry about – here we look at the 3 West Brom players whose contracts expire at the end of this season…

Sam Johnstone

Sam Johnstone’s West Brom future has been a pressing issue throughout the campaign. The England goalkeeper has refused to pen a new deal and it led to Ismael exiling him from the squad.

He missed out on a move last month and now looks certain to be leaving in the summer – Bruce may yet bring him back into the fold, but it seems very unlikely that he’ll sign a new deal with the club.

Andy Carroll

The veteran striker signed on a short-term basis last month, following the injury to Daryl Dike. Andy Carroll made his West Brom debut in the 2-0 defeat v Millwall last time out and could yet become a key player under Bruce, who favours a traditional target man up front.

David Button

David Button has come into West Brom’s staring XI over the past few weeks in the absence of Johnstone. The 32-year-old has kept one clean sheet in the past five outings in all competitions and is proving to be a reliable no.2 for the Baggies.

Whether or not the journeyman goalkeeper will earn a new deal in the summer remains to be seen however. West Brom have some younger goalkeepers in Alex Palmer and Josh Griffiths who’ll be looking to stake their claim for a starting spot next season.