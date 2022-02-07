Morecambe are keen to tie Cole Stockton down to a new deal, reports Alan Nixon.

Morecambe want to keep hold of the striker on a long-term basis.

Stockton, 27, sees his current contract expire at the end of the season and he is due to become a free agent at the end of June as things stand.

Journalist Nixon says the Shrimps want to retain his services for another two seasons and has tweeted:

MORECAMBE. Talking about a new deal with Cole the Goal Stockton. An extra two seasons after this and a rise. Fair as they have wanted good money for him. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) February 6, 2022

Morecambe’s key man

Stockton re-joined Morecambe in 2019 and has since established himself as their key man up top.

He scored 15 goals in all competitions to help them gain promotion from League Two under their former boss Derek Adams last term.

The Liverpudlian has since adapted to the step up to League One with ease and has fired an impressive 21 goals in all competitions in this campaign.

His blistering form means Stephen Robinson’s side could face a battle to keep hold of him in the future. The likes of Preston North End, Rotherham United, Oxford United and Barnsley were linked in the January transfer window, as reported by Football Insider.

Shrimps eyeing survival

Morecambe are currently 21st in the league table and are a point from safety with 16 games left.

The North West club have competed well this season and have Stockton to thank for helping them keep their heads above water.

They are back in action tomorrow night away at Lincoln City and will be level on points with the Imps if they can leave the LNER Stadium with all three points.

Robinson’s men then take on 23rd place Gillingham on Saturday.