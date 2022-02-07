Rotherham United are ready to active the 12-month contract options they have on some of their players, reports Paul Davis.

Rotherham United have a number of key assets who are due to see their current deals expire at the end of the campaign.

These include the likes of Michael Smith, Jamie Lindsay, Michael Ihiekwe and Mickel Millar.

The Yorkshire club are keen to tie them down for a further year, with Rotherham Advertiser reporter Davis tweeting:

Contracts … #rufc boss Paul Warne ready to activate 12-month options club hold on several players and take things from there. — Paul Davis (@paulm_davis) February 7, 2022

Warne has also admitted that most players are waiting to see what league the club find themselves in next season:

#rufc contract talks continuing but most players want to wait to see what division the club are in next season, says boss Paul Warne. Doesn't expect developments soon. — Paul Davis (@paulm_davis) February 7, 2022

A lot is riding on promotion

It appears that Rotherham have a lot riding on getting promoted to the Championship this season.

Players such as Smith and Lindsay have proven themselves in League One and will no doubt want to test themselves at the highest level possible.

Freddie Ladapo is also out of contract this summer and is due to become a free agent at the end of June. He handed in a transfer request in the January transfer window but a departure didn’t materialise for him in the end.

His future at the ASSEAL New York Stadium now hangs in the balance despite him scoring 12 goals in all competitions during the first-half of this season.

What next for Rotherham?

Warne appears to have one eye on the future when it comes to keeping hold of his key players but he may have to wait to see if they go up or not.

Next up for the Millers is a trip to AFC Wimbledon tomorrow, followed by a Yorkshire derby against Sheffield Wednesday this weekend.