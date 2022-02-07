Swindon Town are poised to be without both Dion Conroy and Jack Payne against Tranmere Rovers, as per a report by the Swindon Advertiser.

Swindon Town are back in action tomorrow night following their 2-1 loss at home to Exeter City over the weekend.

Ben Garner’s side are currently 8th in the table and have slipped out of the play-offs having not won in their last four games.

They have also been dealt a big blow with midfielder Jordan Lyden suffering a ruptured achilles against the Grecians and he could be out for the rest of the season now.

Payne

Payne has been a key player for Swindon during the first-half of this season and has scored nine goals in 29 games in all competitions.

The attacking midfielder is back in training now but the trip to Tranmere could come too soon. His boss has said: “Payne is just building his training now, so I would like to think he will come back into the squad this week. Tranmere may be too soon, but I would hope he would come back into the squad for Saturday.”

His absence has been missed over recent times and has arguably played a part in the Robins’ poor run of form.

Conroy

He went off against Crawley Town last Tuesday and missed the game against Exeter. Garner had this to say regarding his situation: “Dion is having a scan on Monday evening, and we’ll know more after that. He won’t be involved against Tranmere, but we’ll know more after the scan.”

Conroy has been ever-present for the Wiltshire club this term and has played 27 times.

Swindon need to get back on track

Swindon have dropped out of the top seven but will be boosted by Payne’s return.

Tranmere will be a tough game for Garner’s men and the Whites are flying under Micky Mellon. The Merseyside club are 2nd in the table behind high-flying Forest Green Rovers and have the best defensive record in the league.

They also boosted their squad during the January transfer window by luring striker Kane Hemmings down a league from Burton Albion and brought in winger Josh McPake on loan from Rangers.