The Potters’ full focus will be on closing the six-point gap to the Championship play-offs, but there are contract decisions that will need to be made sooner rather than later.

Here, we take a look at the nine Stoke City players who see their contract expire at the end of the 2021/22 season…

Phil Jagielka

Since arriving on a free transfer from Derby County, former England international Jagielka has been a mainstay in Michael O’Neill’s starting XI.

He has played all 90 minutes in all four of the Potters’ Championship games since his arrival and, as it stands, is out of contract in the summer after only penning a short-term deal upon his arrival.

James Chester

The 33-year-old has been in and out of the side this season and has struggled to impress, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if the former Manchester United and Aston Villa man was let go in the summer.

Across all competitions, Chester has played 17 times this season, helping keep six clean sheets.

Tommy Smith

Smith has been O’Neill’s go-to man on the right-hand side for much of this season, playing 23 times across all competitions.

He dropped to the bench against former club Huddersfield Town last time out as Stoke City drew 1-1 away from home.

Joe Allen

Potters skipper Allen has surpassed the 200 appearance mark for Stoke City this season, remaining a key part of O’Neill’s side.

The 31-year-old has attracted criticism at times and he has dropped to the bench for the club’s last two Championship games, so a decision will have to be made on his long-term future in the coming months.

Jordan Thompson

Northern Ireland international Thompson only made his return to Championship action at the end of January, with his action limited to only 16 games across all competitions this season.

The Potters hold an option to extend the Belfast-born ace’s deal by a further 12 months this summer if they wish to keep him on board.

Nick Powell

Another player whose game time has been limited by injuries this season, Powell’s contract also holds the option for a 12-month extension.

It will surely be hoped that Stoke City can agree a new deal with the attacking midfielder. Powell has managed six goals in 13 games across all competitions and recently returned to the starting XI against Wigan Athletic.

Mario Vrancic

The former Borussia Dortmund man joined the club on a free transfer in the summer, penning a deal until the end of the season after his departure from Norwich City.

He has been a mainstay in the starting XI for much of the campaign, chipping in with three goals and seven assists for Stoke City.

Jacob Brown

With eight goals and five assists, Brown has been one of Stoke City’s more productive players this season.

The Scotland international’s contract also holds an extension option, keeping him with the club until the end of the 2022/23 campaign.