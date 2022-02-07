Lincoln City could have Joe Walsh back for tomorrow night, as detailed in a report by Lincolnshire Live.

Lincoln City are back in action against Morecambe at the LNER Stadium.

Walsh, 29, has been out for a lengthy spell with a quad injury but is in contention to make the squad against the Shrimps.

He has made only three appearances in all competitions during the first-half of this season.

Been a big miss for Lincoln

Lincoln have missed Walsh in their defence over recent times and are currently sat in 18th place, just three points above the relegation zone.

He joined the Imps in August 2020 from fellow League One side MK Dons and slotted in nicely into their squad in the last campaign.

The centre-back played 25 times in all competitions and helped Michael Appleton’s side get to play-off final last term. However, they were denied promotion to the Championship by Blackpool after losing at Wembley.

Experienced

Walsh has made 285 appearances in his career to date and getting him back out there will boost Lincoln’s hopes of survival between now and the end of May.

The former Wales youth international started out at Swansea City and played twice for their first-team as a youngster before leaving for permanent spells at Crawley Town and MK Dons.

He has found a home at Lincoln now and signed a new long-term contract in March last year.

The Imps have lost their last two games and need to beat Morecambe tomorrow with Stephen Robinson’s side only three points behind them in the league now.