Rotherham United new boy Jordi Osei-Tutu is in contention to make his debut against Sheffield Wednesday this weekend, as per a report by the Rotherham Advertiser.

Rotherham United’s deadline day addition will link up with his new teammates on Thursday meaning he will miss tomorrow night’s trip to AFC Wimbledon.

Osei-Tutu, 23, joined the Millers on loan from Arsenal last week on a deal until the end of the season.

However, his arrival at the ASSEAL New York Stadium has been delayed due to an ankle injury.

Another option for Rotherham

Osei-Tutu provides Rotherham with another option in defence ahead of the second-half of the season.

Paul Warne’s side are eyeing promotion to the Championship and the Londoner will be eager to get plenty of game time under his belt over the next few months.

Story so far

The full-back started out as a youngster at Reading before Arsenal swooped to sign him in 2015. He is yet to make a first-team appearance for the Gunners but has been a regular for them at various youth levels in the past.

Osei-Tutu was loaned out to VfL Bochum during the 2019/20 season and scored five goals in 22 games for the 2.Bundesliga side in his first taste of senior football.

He then had a spell at Cardiff City in the Championship last term and played nine times for the Welsh outfit.

Nottingham Forest brought him in on loan earlier in this campaign but his time at the City Ground was plagued with injury.

Osei-Tutu now has a chance to show what he can do at Rotherham and is in contention to play against Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday.