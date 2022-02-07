Morecambe are in talks with Kyle Letheren about leaving the club, as per a report by the Lancaster Guardian.

Morecambe are looking to offload the goalkeeper following the recent arrivals of Trevor Carson and Adam Smith.

Letheren, 34, was in and out of their side during the first-half of this season and played 14 games in all competitions.

However, he has lost his place between the sticks recently and is now set to head out the exit door.

Morecambe spell

Morecambe swooped to sign the veteran stopper in January 2021 and he played a key role in their surprise promotion from League Two in the last campaign under former boss Derek Adams.

His contract at the Mazuma Stadium is due to expire at the end of the season and he will become a free agent this summer.

Career to date

Letheren started out as a youngster at Swansea City before permanent spells at Barnsley and Plymouth Argyle.

The former Wales youth international’s career has been spent in both England and Scotland so far with stints at Kilmarnock, Dundee, Blackpool, York City, Plymouth Argyle, Salford City and Chesterfield.

What next?

The ‘keeper will want to be playing games and Morecambe can no longer guarantee him minutes after signing two new players in his position this winter.

Letheren has bags of experience in the game having racked up just under 200 appearances to date and is a decent option to clubs who need a new number one.

His current club drew 1-1 at home to Bolton Wanderers last time out but he wasn’t in the squad.