Blackburn Rovers find themselves in the fight for automatic promotion this season, but a number of key players are out of contract in the summer.

A host of Blackburn Rovers players see their deals expire at the end of this season, some of whom have been instrumental in the club’s rise to 2nd place in the Championship table.

Here, we take a look at the seven players whose contracts expire at the end of the 2021/22 campaign…

Thomas Kaminski

Kaminski has been a mainstay in between the sticks for Blackburn Rovers this season, with Aynsley Pears only coming into the side when the Belgian was sidelined through injury.

The 29-year-old has kept 10 clean sheets in 28 Championship games this season and although his deal runs out at the end of this season, the option to extend his stay by a further 12 months is included in his contract.

Darragh Lenihan

Another player who has been a mainstay for Tony Mowbray’s side this season is skipper Lenihan. His presence at the back has played an important role in Blackburn’s assured performances at the back, with Lenihan missing only two league games so far.

His contract situation hasn’t gone unnoticed though, with Premier League and MLS clubs said to be keen.

Ryan Nyambe

Namibia international Nyambe has played a hefty 194 times for Rovers since coming through the youth academy, cementing his place in the starting XI.

However, he is another key first-team player whose future is clouded by uncertainty as he closes in on the expiry of his contract at Ewood Park and is another who Mowbray and co will surely want to keep on board.

Bradley Johnson

Injury limited Johnson’s involvement in the early stages of the season but he has remained in and around Mowbray’s side since recovering. Overall, he has played 13 times for Blackburn this season, chipping in with one assist.

However, at 34, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Johnson let go at the end of his deal, allowing him to pursue a fresh challenge after three seasons with Rovers.

Jacob Davenport

Another who could be allowed to leave is former Manchester City youngster Davenport, with the 23-year-old struggling to break into the starting XI at Ewood Park.

10 of his 36 appearances for Blackburn Rovers have come this season, but the time may have come for the central midfielder to try his luck elsewhere.

Joe Rothwell

Rothwell’s contract situation rumbled on throughout January and it seemed he was set to leave the club, only to end up staying.

Since, the dynamic midfielder has pledged his commitment to Blackburn Rovers’ push for promotion, but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him move on to a higher-level club at the end of his deal this season.

Ben Brereton Diaz

The Chilean sensation has emerged as Blackburn Rovers’ standout star this season, netting 20 goals in 30 games across all competitions.

Although his current deal runs out at the end of this season, the Championship club hold the option to extend his stay by another year, so it would be a big shock to see Brereton Diaz leave for nothing in the summer.