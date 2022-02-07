Blackburn Rovers were interested in Brentford’s Marcus Forss last month, reports Alan Nixon.

Blackburn Rovers looked into the possibility of luring the striker to Ewood Park as another option in attack in the January transfer window.

However, the Finland international ended up joining fellow Championship side Hull City instead on deadline day.

Journalist Nixon has revealed that he was someone who Tony Mowbray’s side had a look at and has tweeted:

BLACKBURN. Were keen to sign Forss from BRENTFORD on loan as an extra forward. However they had to play him and HULL offered a better chance of that. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) February 6, 2022

Shrewd addition for Hull

Hull needed to bolster their attacking options this winter following the departure of Josh Magennis to League One side Wigan Athletic.

Forss, 22, fits the bill for the Tigers and made the move to the MKM Stadium last week along with Fenerbahce attacker Allahyar Sayyadmanesh.

The pair both made their debuts off the bench in their 1-0 loss at home to Preston North End over the weekend and will be pushing for starts in their match against Derby County tomorrow.

Forss’ story so far

Forss started out in England at West Bromwich Albion before switching to his current parent club Brenford as a youngster back in 2012.

He has since gone on to play 74 times for the Bees in all competitions and has chipped in with 19 goals.

The forward also had a loan spell away at AFC Wimbledon during the 2019/20 campaign and fired 11 goals in 19 matches for the third tier side.

No Blackburn move

Forss would have given Blackburn another option in attack as they hunt down promotion to the Premier League.

However, he is guaranteed more game time at Hull under Shota Arveladze.