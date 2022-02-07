Sunderland brought in a host of new faces over the summer, and the Black Cats could be heading for another summer overhaul this year.

Sunderland have a number of players out of contract in the summer. And with the club without a manager at the moment, making those contract decision could take a backseat until nearer the summer.

Here we look at the 9 Sunderland players whose contracts expire at the end of the 2021/22 season…

Patrick Roberts

Sunderland completed the permanent signing of Patrick Roberts from Manchester City in the winter transfer window.

The 25-year-old signed on a short-term basis until the end of this season and the Black Cats have the option to extend his stay – he’s featured just once for the club so far, and so Sunderland will need to see him in action some more before making a decision.

Arbenit Xhemajli

It’s recently been revealed that Arbenit Xhemajli is available for selection after a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

The Kosovan defender is yet to make his league debut for the club after joining in 2020, and time remains very much against the 23-year-old if he’s to do enough to earn an extension to his stay.

Bailey Wright

Wright is one of Sunderland’s more prominent players who sees their contract up in the summer. The Australian centre-back has previously expressed his desire to stay, but after being left out of the last three matchday squads, he could quickly fall out of favour.

Aiden McGeady

The 35-year-old was a revelation under Lee Johnson last season. And Aiden McGeady has been prolific this time round too, scoring three and assisting four in his 14 League One outings so far.

But it’s clear that McGeady isn’t the player he was before, and so this may be the Irishman’s last season at the Stadium of Light.

Lynden Gooch

Lynden Gooch is a player who has consistently split opinion among the Sunderland faithful. His recent performances have left a lot to be desired and despite him being a useful, and versatile player in the squad, it may be best that he’s moved on at the end of this campaign.

Jermain Defoe

The veteran striker re-joined the club last month. His homecoming game v Doncaster Rovers over the weekend didn’t go to plan however, with Defoe failing to make an impression off the bench.

But he’s still plenty of time to impress the fans, and maybe even earn himself an extension going into next season.

Jordan Willis

The central defender hasn’t featured for the Black Cats since last season. He’s been recovering from a long-term injury and has since taken up a part-time scouting role at the club – given that, and given the impression that he’s still a while away from a return to playing, he could be on the released list come the end of the season.

Lee Burge

Lee Burge was a key component of the Sunderland side last season. But he’s fallen out of favour this time round and has recently been sidelined with a heart issue.

Sunderland aren’t rushing into an decisions on Burge’s future, nor on any of their other players out of contract this summer, and so the next few months will be pivotal if the 29-year-old is to earn a new deal.

Benjamin Kimpioka

The Sweden U21 striker is a player who many Sunderland fans have heard of, but few have seen in action. He’s featured twice in League One this season, scoring once, having featured more for the club’s U23 side which he’s recently been made captain of.

He remains a player with plenty of potential and so it wouldn’t be a surprise if he’s handed a new deal.