Stoke City youngster Lewis Macari is poised to head out on loan, with Irish side Dundalk expected to complete a deal in the coming days.

Macari has been a regular for Stoke City’s U18 and U23 sides since making his way through the Potters’ youth ranks.

Although he is yet to pick up a first-team appearance for the club, Macari has gathered first-team experience out on loan, previously spending time with Market Drayton. Now, it has been claimed that the youngster is set for a fresh loan away from the Championship club.

As reported by the Irish Independent, Dundalk are hoping to secure a temporary deal for Macari in the coming days.

The League of Ireland Premier Division side are looking to bolster their ranks further before the season starts later this month, and Macari is reportedly set to link up with the club in a bid to further his development away from Stoke City.

The time for a step up?

Scottish youngster Macari has played extensively at youth level, so now is the right time to give him a shot at earning regular game time on the senior stage.

He has notched up 43 appearances for Stoke City U23 side and another 33 for the U18, chipping in with two goals and two assists across both age groups.

Macari is waiting on his competitive debut for the Potters but has been in and around the first-team before. He was an unused substitute for Stoke on the final day of last season, being named on the bench as Michael O’Neill’s side rounded off their campaign with a 2-0 win over Bournemouth.