Charlton Athletic boss Johnnie Jackson has confirmed Corey Blackett-Taylor is set to miss the Addicks’ midweek clash with Bolton Wanderers.

Blackett-Taylor has started Charlton Athletic’s last three games, putting in some impressive performances lately.

However, the 24-year-old was forced off in the early stages of his most recent outing, coming off 12 minutes into the Addicks’ 3-2 win over AFC Wimbledon at the weekend.

Now, following the blow to Blackett-Taylor, it has been confirmed that the former Aston Villa youngster is set to remain on the sidelines for Charlton Athletic’s upcoming clash with Bolton Wanderers.

As quoted by the South London Press, Addicks boss Jackson has said that while Blackett-Taylor’s injury doesn’t look too serious, he is set to miss the Tuesday night clash with Ian Evatt’s Wanderers.

“Corey won’t be able to go again,” Jackson stated.

“I don’t think it is too serious. We’ll have to check him over again this morning. But when someone comes off after five or 10 minutes then they are unlikely to feature again three days later.”

Who could come into the side?

Diallang Jaiyesimi replaced the injured Blackett-Taylor at the weekend, so he will be in contention for a return to the starting XI.

Ben Purrington has also operated as a wing-back at times this season, though he hasn’t started for Jackson’s side since the 2-1 loss to Crewe Alexandra in early January.

Juan Familia-Castillo is also an option on the left-hand side after his January arrival, but he is yet to make his debut for the Addicks since joining on loan from Chelsea.

Regardless of who starts on the left, Jackson’s Addicks will be determined to make it four League One wins in a row as they bid to revive their push for the play-off spots.