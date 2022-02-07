Nottingham Forest’s flourishing loan star James Garner could be in line for a first-team role with Manchester United next season, according to reports.

Garner, 20, has enjoyed another successful spell with Nottingham Forest since returning on loan in the summer transfer window.

The talented midfielder has been a mainstay in the starting XI under Steve Cooper’s management, playing all 90 minutes in every Championship game since November 23rd. Garner’s abilities were on show again at the weekend, starring in the middle of the park as Nottingham Forest thumped FA Cup holders Leicester City at the City Ground.

The Manchester United loanee whipped in a beautiful corner for Joe Worrall to make it 3-0 in an action-packed first-half.

Now, after another strong display, the Manchester Evening News has said Garner could be in line for a first-team spot at Old Trafford next season.

Citing sources close to Garner, the report states that confidence is growing regarding a possible first-team spot under new management next season. The Red Devils are facing a revamp of their midfield department in the summer, with Paul Pogba nearing the end of his contract, Nemanja Matic closing in on 34 and lingering doubts over the likes of Fred.

Maturing in the Championship

The England U21 international’s potential is recognised by Manchester United, with Garner already playing seven times for the first-team after impressing for the U18 and U23 sides.

However, this second loan spell has given the Birkenhead-born youngster the chance to further his development under Cooper’s management, with the Forest boss experienced in working with young talents after his time in the England set-up.

Garner’s performance on Saturday showed all the makings of a future Premier League footballer, so he will be hoping to make the step up to the top-flight in the 2022/23 campaign.