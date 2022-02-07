Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe has heaped praise on loan star Cameron Archer after he netted the decisive goal in the Lilywhites’ win over Hull City at the weekend.

Archer, 20, linked up with Preston North End in the January transfer window, joining on loan from Aston Villa in a bid to pick up senior experience away from Villa Park.

The talented youngster has enjoyed a strong start to life with the Lilywhites too. Archer netted in Preston’s 2-0 win over West Brom on his debut and added his second in three games at the weekend, with his 51st-minute finish securing a 1-0 win over Hull City.

Now, Archer has drawn high praise from Preston boss Lowe, who has insisted that there is still work to do with the young striker as he continues his development in the Championship.

As quoted by the Lancashire Post, Lowe labelled Archer as a “fantastic” and “bullish” forward, saying:

“Cameron has got an abundance of talent.

“It is getting him in the right places, I don’t want him coming short all the time, I want him to be on the shoulder, sniffing around, being proactive not reactive.

“His quality levels are fantastic, he’s bullish, strong, he can roll, he has got that little burst of pace too.

“When I say there is work to do with him, it is getting him into the system and that is the same with all the lads, it is about learning and coaching.”

Keeping the run going…

Archer will be looking to keep his strong start to life at Deepdale going on Wednesday night, with Carlos Corberan’s Huddersfield Town up next for Lowe’s men.

A win would be huge for Preston, with Huddersfield also in the fight for a top-six finish this season. Having lost only once under Lowe’s management and now on a run of four games undefeated, Preston could rise as high as 8th place with a win on Wednesday.

Archer will be determined to maintain his place in the starting XI and will be hoping to add to his goal tally as he continues to prove why he’s one of England’s most promising young forwards.