Blackpool boss Neil Critchley has confirmed Marvin Ekpiteta sat out of the win over Bristol City after a knock to his knee but insisted he isn’t expected to remain sidelined for too long.

Ekpiteta, 26, has been a mainstay in Critchley’s Blackpool side this season, so plenty of eyebrows were raised when he was left out of the squad completely at the weekend.

The Tangerines were able to get the job done without the key defender though, with goals from CJ Hamilton, Gary Madine and Josh Bowler helping them make it four Championship games unbeaten.

Following the 3-1 win over the Robins, an update has now emerged on Ekpiteta’s absence.

As quoted by the Blackpool Gazette, Critchley revealed that the former England C international hadn’t trained all week after picking up a blow to his knee against Fulham.

Despite Ekpiteta’s absence, Critchley remained confident that the blow is nothing long-term. Here’s what he had to say:

“He just took a whack on his knee during the first half against Fulham last week.

“You probably saw him limping around a bit but he managed to complete the game. He’s not trained all week. It settled down and got better but not enough for us to risk him in this game.

“I don’t think it will be long-term, so we will just have to see how he is in the next 48 hours or so.”

In his absence…

With Ekpiteta sitting out for the first time since August 17th, Richard Keogh and Jordan Thorniley partnered one another at the heart of defence.

It marked the second full 90 minutes Thorniley has played for Blackpool since being recalled from his loan spell with League One side Oxford United, while youngster Oliver Casey was named on the bench as he looks to add to his tally of two first-team appearances for the club since joining from Leeds United.

Next up for Blackpool is a Tuesday night clash with Coventry City, so it will be hoped that Ekpiteta is fit to return as the Tangerines bid to overtake the Sky Blues and continue their push for the play-offs.