Nottingham Forest have sold out their ticket allocation for their trip to Bournemouth later this month.

Nottingham Forest make the trip down to the south coast to face title contenders Bournemouth on Friday the 18th of this month.

Steve Cooper’s side are in action against Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City before then, making for three tough, upcoming fixtures for the Reds who thrashed Leicester City 4-1 in the FA Cup yesterday.

In the Championship, the Reds find themselves in 8th place of the table. There’s just two points separating them and the top-six and so the game at Bournemouth could become a pivotal one in their bid for promotion this season.

But Cooper will be delighted to know that he and his players will be backed by over 1,300 Nottingham Forest fans when they make the trip to the Vitality Stadium later this month.

Forest fans are known as some of the most loyal in the land, following their side wherever they go.

And they’ve endured some tough years in recent times. But the arrival of Cooper has brought life back to the club and the fan base.

See how these Nottingham Forest fans have reacted online to the news of their sell-out trip to Bournemouth:

