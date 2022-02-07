Blackburn Rovers forward Dilan Markanday will remain sidelined for the rest of the season but has undergone successful hamstring surgery.

The 20-year-old joined Blackburn Rovers in the January transfer window as an exciting addition from Spurs, coming in on a permanent basis to bolster Tony Mowbray’s attacking ranks.

However, after a 22-minute outing on his Championship debut, it emerged that Markanday had suffered a hamstring injury.

Now, a fresh update has emerged on said injury.

As quoted by the Lancashire Telegraph, Rovers boss Mowbray confirmed that Markanday will not feature for the Championship club again this season. It wasn’t all bad news though, with Mowbray revealing the attacker has undergone successful surgery on the blow.

Mowbray went on to express his regret that Markanday hasn’t been able to show what he’s capable of after his January arrival, but insisted that he will be “like a new signing” once he returns in the summer.

“He’s on his crutches, it’s a shame for the lad how bouncy and springy he was and to now see him on crutches in the treatment room.

“He’ll be back in the summer and he’s an exciting signing. It’s just a shame that the fans haven’t been able to see the talent he can bring.

“He’ll be like a new signing in the summer and hit the ground running.”

In the meantime…

While Markanday’s recovery continues, Blackburn Rovers will be determined to maintain their push for automatic promotion in the coming weeks and months.

Mowbray’s side have faltered slightly in recent weeks, falling to defeats against Hull City and Swansea City. However, Rovers still occupy an impressive 2nd place, one point ahead of Bournemouth who hold two games in hand.

Fans are wary of another February collapse, so Blackburn will be determined to get back to winning ways on Wednesday night. They’ll face a tough test though, with Steve Cooper’s surging Nottingham Forest coming to Ewood Park as they look to maintain the momentum of their FA Cup win over Leicester City into the league.