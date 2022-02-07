Blackpool previously interviewed currently out-of-work manager Richie Wellens for their vacant managerial post before Neil Critchley’s appointment.

Wellens, 41, was in charge of Swindon Town at the time, with Blackpool on the hunt for a new manager following the sacking of Simon Grayson in February 2020.

Now, Wellens, who was most recently in charge of Doncaster Rovers, has revealed he was on the Tangerines’ managerial shortlist before current boss Critchley took the reigns at Bloomfield Road.

Speaking on the UTMP Podcast (quotes via Lancs Live), Wellens revealed that he was interviewed for the job.

He confirmed that he was interested in the vacant post too, but he insisted that he couldn’t leave Swindon Town given the position they were in at the time.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“I actually went to a meeting with Ben Mansford in Lytham before Critch [Neil Critchley] got the job and I was interested in taking it.

“I nearly got it before when Gary Bowyer left but the caretaker got it because he did really well so I just missed out on it with Owen Oyston, but then I met Ben Mansford and I just couldn’t leave Swindon because I knew I was going to win the league with them.

“I’d turned the club around, it was a brilliant football club but everything Ben Mansford was saying to me was Blackpool are going to take off.

“The chairman at Swindon was so good to me, I just couldn’t do it to them, I couldn’t leave.”

Since then…

Blackpool’s success since then has seen Critchley become a firm fan favourite at Bloomfield Road and a manager that will be fondly remembered by supporters for years to come.

He has led to Tangerines back to Championship football and the club have exceeded the expectations of many since. As it stands, Blackpool sit in 13th place, only five points away from the play-offs after a four-game unbeaten run.

As for Wellens, he is currently out of work after departing League One strugglers Doncaster Rovers earlier in the season. He ultimately helped Swindon up to League One after his interview with Blackpool, but departed in November 2020 to become the Salford City manager.

He remained in charge of the Ammies for five months before returning to work with Doncaster in May 2021.

Now, the 41-year-old manager will be hoping to recreate the success he saw with Swindon in his next role.