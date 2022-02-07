Darren Moore discusses Sheffield Wednesday contracts – several see their deals expire in the summer
Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore says that the club are not in contract renewal talks with any of their players, with a number out of contract at the end of the season.
Sheffield Wednesday underwent a drastic overhaul in the summer. Following their relegation from the Championship, Moore oversaw a complete overhaul of the side, with a host of new names coming into the club and a host of others leaving.
The Owls overcame Burton Albion at the weekend, with the win taking them up into 7th place of the League One table.
And asked whether or not he’s been in discussions with Sam Hutchinson – who is out of contract at the end of the season – Moore told The Star:
“No… For the players that have got their contracts coming up, the window is closed now and we’ve not really spoken about anything.
“As a group we’re just focusing on the next games – they’re coming thick and fast – and when the time is right we’ll discuss it.
“For now we’re just focusing on the games though, the boys are in a good mood and good condition. And they’re showing good form.”
As well as Hutchinson, all of Callum Paterson, Massimo Luongo, Saido Berahino, Jack Hunt, Liam Palmer, Chey Dunkley and Joe Wildsmith see their Wednesday contracts expire in the summer.
Another overhaul on the horizon?
After 29 games of the season, Wednesday sit within just one win of the top-six places in League One.
Many weren’t sure what to expect from the Owls this season and despite some inconsistencies, and many becoming unhappy with Moore’s tenure, the club have impressed.
There’s still plenty of areas to improve but breaking out of League One isn’t an overnight job, and it might take another, if not multiple transfer windows for the club to have what it takes to gain promotion into the Championship.
The likes of Hutchinson have proved useful once again this season. But there’s some names out of contract in the summer who fans may not want to see at the club next season, and so Moore has plenty of difficult decisions to make between now and the end of the campaign.
Up next for Sheffield Wednesday is a home game v Wigan Athletic tomorrow evening.