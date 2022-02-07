Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore says that the club are not in contract renewal talks with any of their players, with a number out of contract at the end of the season.

Sheffield Wednesday underwent a drastic overhaul in the summer. Following their relegation from the Championship, Moore oversaw a complete overhaul of the side, with a host of new names coming into the club and a host of others leaving.

The Owls overcame Burton Albion at the weekend, with the win taking them up into 7th place of the League One table.

And asked whether or not he’s been in discussions with Sam Hutchinson – who is out of contract at the end of the season – Moore told The Star:

“No… For the players that have got their contracts coming up, the window is closed now and we’ve not really spoken about anything.