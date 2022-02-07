Hull City could be without both Di’Shon Bernard and Nathan Baxter for their upcoming Championship clash v Derby County.

Hull City travel to Pride Park on Tuesday evening to face Derby County. It’s another huge game for both sides with Derby still looking to claw their way out of the relegation zone, and Hull looking to build on their 12-point gap to the bottom three.

Tigers boss Shota Arveladze saw his side lose 1-0 at home to Preston North End at the weekend. It was a disappointing defeat for Hull City, and it’s one that’s sprung up some fresh injury concerns – the main one being Bernard.

The Manchester United loanee was brought off in the second half and Arveladze has told Hull Daily Mail that he took some knocks in the game.

He said:

“He took some hard kicks on his legs, so I gave him the chance to rest but hopefully he’s fine (for Tuesday).”

Elsewhere, goalkeeper Baxter who is also on loan at Hull City, missed the Preston defeat through illness.

But Arveladze says that it’s too early to predict whether or not the Chelsea man will play a part in Tuesday’s game v Derby County.

“He just felt bad, he wasn’t well,” he said.

“It’s too early to say, I’ve been busy with the game. I haven’t spoken to him or the doctor, I’ll know a bit more later.”

Hull finding form…

Relegation was predicted by many for Hull City at the start of the season. But they’ve given themselves a great chance of survival with some impressive wins in recent weeks.

Before the Preston defeat, Hull had won their previous three league fixtures, beating both Blackburn Rovers and Bournemouth in that time.

But Arveladze’s side could become inconsistent, especially so with injuries starting to creep into the side and so the Georgian manager will be hoping that his side can avoid defeat on Tuesday night, as to avoid entering into a losing streak in the Championship.

A win for Hull could boost them as high as 16th depending on other results.