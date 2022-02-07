Tottenham Hotspur’s director of Football was taking a closer look at Nottingham Forest duo Brennan Johnson and Djed Spence yesterday, it’s been claimed.

Football London reporter and YouTuber Alasdair Gold revealed that Tottenham Hotspur’s director of football Fabio Paratici was planning to attend Nottingham Forest’s FA Cup clash v Leicester City yesterday.

Gold say ahead of the game:

“I understand, I’ve heard from a couple of people, that Paratici is expected to be at the match, or was planning, certainly, to be at the match, and I believe he’s having a closer look at Djed Spence, the right wing back, who Spurs have had a bit of an interest in for a while, and also young Brennan Johnson, the attacking midfielder who has done very well this season, so just keep an eye on both of those.”

Both have been loosely linked with Tottenham at some point or another this season.

Johnson has been eyed by a number of Premier League clubs with Spurs credited with an interest, though it’s Brentford who were making serious moves to sign the Welshman last month.

And Spence, who is on loan at Forest from Middlesbrough, has been in headlines since his fine performance v Arsenal in an earlier round of the FA Cup this season, with Spurs said to be looking into a deal alongside the likes of Arsenal and Southampton.

Forest’s young stars…

The whole Forest squad has been galvanised by the arrival of Steve Cooper earlier this season, though Spence and Johnson in particular have taken their games to the next level.

And both were on the score-sheet in what was an emphatic 4-1 win over Leicester City in the FA Cup yesterday, so if Paratici was in attendance then he surely would’ve been impressed.

Both will no doubt have suitors in the summer. Spence is of course due to return to parent club Middlesbrough and so they’ll likely be entertaining bids for him, whilst Forest see Johnson enter the final year of his contract at the end of this season.