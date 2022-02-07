Sunderland remain managerless after parting ways with Lee Johnson at the back end of last month.

Johnson was relieved of his duties after a 6-0 humbling away at Bolton Wanderers. Over the weekend the club would lose at home to League One strugglers Doncaster Rovers, dropping down into 4th place of the table and further highlighting their need for a manager with something different.

And a potential manager could offer up that ‘something different’ is Roy Keane – the former Black Cats boss was a favourite during his time on Wearside and reports suggest that he’s in line for a second interview for the job, with the Irishman having ‘strong backroom support’ at the Stadium of Light.

Other names who’ve come into contention include former Hull City boss Grant McCann, who was said to be heading for talks with club officials at Sunderland following his Hull City departure earlier in the year.

Elsewhere, Neil Warnock has been linked, and he’s supposedly keen on the job.

A new candidate has emerged over the weekend though, in former Nottingham Forest boss Sabri Lamouchi – reports claim that the Frenchman is a surprise candidate for the job.

Another emerging candidate is former Preston North End boss Alex Neil, who’s been out of work since leaving Preston last year and is said to be another name that the Black Cats board have spoken to.

Despite back-to-back defeats in the league, it is said (via Football365) that Sunderland will remain patient in their bid to find a new manager.

They currently sit in 4th place of the League One table – eight points behind leaders Rotherham United and with a midweek trip to Cheltenham Town next on the agenda.