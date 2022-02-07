West Ham could make a move for West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone ‘early in the summer’, according to a report from Claret & Hugh.

Johnstone, 28, has endured a tough season with West Brom.

The England goalkeeper was linked with a summer move away from The Hawthorns after his side suffered relegation from the Premier League last season.

Valerien Ismael was installed as manager over the summer, and he and the Baggies officials chose to keep Johnstone at the club, despite him entering into the final year of his contract.

Johnstone would rack up 24 Championship outings for the Baggies before Ismael chose to drop him – Johnstone missed the last five matches of Ismael’s West Brom tenure, before the Frenchman was sacked last week.

Steve Bruce has since come in to the club and it remains to be seen whether or not Johnstone will come back into contention under the former Aston Villa and Birmingham City boss, but Johnstone seemingly has a standout suitor in West Ham.

The Hammers have been linked with Johnstone since last summer and with Johnstone looking likely to leave West Brom for nothing at the end of the season, Claret & Hugh have revealed that David Moyes’ side could make an early move for the shot-stopper in the summer.

Johnstone’s West Brom situation…

With the January transfer window now shut, Johnstone will be with West Brom from now up until his contract expires at the end of this campaign.

It seems he and the club have two choices – with a contract renewal seemingly out of the window, Bruce can choose to bring Johnstone back into the side and allow him to help West Brom in their bid for promotion whilst keeping himself fit and firing for a summer move, or exile him from the squad.

Exiling him from the side seemingly doesn’t have any benefit for anyone. David Button has come into the side in Johnstone’s absence and whilst he’s reliable enough, he’s nothing on Johnstone.

Johnstone’s final months at West Brom could turn into something of a saga. But he has an experienced manager in Bruce at the helm now, and so a resolution should be found soon enough.