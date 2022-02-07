Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper has hailed an ‘excellent’ performance from his side after they thumped Leicester City 4-1 in the FA Cup.

Nottingham Forest progress into the fifth round of the FA Cup after an emphatic win over current holders and Midlands rivals Leicester City.

The Reds were three goals to the good after half-an-hour, with Philip Zinckernagel, Brennan Johnson and Joe Worrall all scoring before Kelechi Iheanacho found one for the Foxes.

But Djed Spence would score in the second half to put Nottingham Forest out of sight, and speaking to the club’s official website after the game, Cooper has nothing but praise for his side:

“We were excellent today. It’s an really attractive scoreline, but we were good for it.

“I thought we were excellent with our attacking play, particularly in the first half. We created numerous chances, scored three, Keinan hit the crossbar.

“It was annoying to give the goal away how we did, but at the same time I really liked how we dealt with it. We didn’t let it sway us too much and didn’t let it ruin our momentum.

“It was a really good performance, a really good result. It was one for the supporters, they were brilliant once again.

“We keep building, but now we start thinking about Blackburn.”

Nottingham Forest will face off against Huddersfield Town in the next round of the FA Cup next month, for a place in the quarter-finals.

Back to league duties…

Forest face another tough test on Wednesday night when they head to Ewood Park to face 2nd place Blackburn Rovers.

Tony Mowbray’s side have won just one of their last four in the league, losing 1-0 against 10-man Swansea City over the weekend.

But Rovers will be boosted by the full return of Ben Brereton Diaz who made a substitute appearance against Swansea, and he’ll be looking to add to his 20 league goals for the season.

It promises to be a fiercely competitive game and Forest players will no doubt be on a high after yesterday’s result against Leicester.

Blackburn v Forest kicks off at 7:45pm on Wednesday evening and is available to watch on Sky Sports Arena.