Neil Warnock has been tipped to replace Poya Asbaghi at Barnsley.

The Sun has revealed that Warnock, 73, is on Barnsley’s radar as their Championship struggles continue.

Asbaghi took over from Markus Schopp earlier in the season but the former Sweden U21 boss is winless in 11 league fixtures with the Tykes, who are rooted to the bottom of the league table.

Last time out in the league, Barnsley lost 1-0 at home to fellow strugglers Cardiff City, but now a former Bluebirds boss could be about to head to Oakwell.

Warnock is famed for his ability to drag teams out of the Championship and into the Premier League. He’s done it with the likes of Sheffield United, QPR and Cardiff City in the past, and was most recently at Middlesbrough.

He steadied the ship at Boro, making them into top half contenders and setting up the side for Chris Wilder to come in and make promotion challengers out of them.

Despite being well into his 70s, Warnock seems keen on yet another job in the English Football League – he’s recently been linked with the vacant Sunderland job and reports have suggested that he’s keen on taking over on an interim basis.

Warnock and Barnsley – a good fit?

Barnsley currently find themselves eight points adrift at the bottom of the table, and with 18 games of the season remaining.

There’s still a chance that they can fend off relegation into League One but it will certainly be an uphill battle. Warnock given his experience and no-nonsense demeanour could be exactly what the Tykes players need to get back to winning ways, but it’s also a gamble.

Should Warnock come in and see them into League One then it’d be unlikely that he’d want to stay at a third-tier club, and then Barnsley would be left managerless ahead of what would be a crucial League One campaign.

A lot of things for the club to weigh up – they’re next in action away at Luton Town tomorrow evening.