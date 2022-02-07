Reports have reignited Barcelona and Real Madrid’s interest in Fulham sensation Fabio Carvalho.

Reports from Marca claim that both Barcelona and Real Madrid are continuing to track Carvalho’s situation at Fulham – both clubs were linked with the Fulham man at the start of this season too.

The 19-year-old came close to joining Liverpool on deadline day of the January transfer window, but for difficulties on the paperwork side of things forcing the move to fall through.

Liverpool remain in pole position to sign the Portuguese-born midfielder when his Fulham contract expires in the summer, but Barca and Madrid look as though they might make things difficult for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Carvalho has scored seven goals and assisted four in his 18 Championship outings this season, scoring in Fulham’s 4-1 FA Cup defeat v Manchester City last time out as well.

Carvalho’s Craven Cottage dilemma…

Fulham are still keen for Carvalho to sign an extended deal at the club. He’s a product of their youth academy and has worked his way through the youth ranks at the club, having broken into the first-team last season.

This time round, he’s asserted himself as one of the best up and coming footballers in Europe, and near enough everybody wants to sign him for free in the summer.

With the ball very much in Carvalho’s court, it’s down to him to decide what his next step is – stay loyal to Fulham, the club that has given him his way into football, or look for pastures new at the first oppurtunity?

It’s a difficult decision for such a young footballer to have to make and no matter the outcome, some clubs are going to be left without.

Barca and Madrid are exciting prospects but they’re certainly not the teams they used to be – they might give Liverpool competition for the signing, but Anfield still seems a likely destination for the youngster.