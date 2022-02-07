Former Nottingham Forest boss Sabri Lamouchi is a contender for the Sunderland job, according to The Times.

Lamouchi, 50, was most recently the manager of Qatari side Al-Duhail. The Frenchman took the job little over a week after he left Nottingham Forest in 2020, lasting a year.

At the City Ground, Lamouchi would prove a hit in his first season at the club. He was installed ahead of the 2019/20 campaign and had Forest in the top-six for much of the campaign, but his side fell out towards the end of the season.

And that poor form continued into the 2020/21 campaign and sure enough, he was sacked, and replaced with Chris Hughton.

Now though, the Lyon-born manager who enjoyed a playing career with the likes of Auxerre, Monaco, Parma, Inter Milan and Marseille among others, is in line for the vacant job at the Stadium of Light.

The situation as it stands…

Lee Johnson was sacked as manager following a 6-0 defeat away at Bolton Wanderers at the back end of last month. It came as a surprise to many given the fact that his side then sat in 3rd place of the table, whilst others were glad to see the back of him.

Since, many names have been linked to the job including former Hull City boss Grant McCann, and a former Black Cats boss in Roy Keane who has supposedly spoken with the Sunderland officials about taking over.

And it seems a manager is needed sooner rather than later with Sunderland having fallen to another embarrassing defeat over the weekend, losing 2-1 at home to the lowly Doncaster Rovers in front of nearly 40,000 supporters.

Lamouchi could yet be the saviour that Sunderland are searching for – he’s an experienced manager by now, famed for his defensive style of play which incorporated a lot of counter-attacking football.

The wheels fell off at Nottingham Forest, but he didn’t have all that much in the way of resources. It’d certainly be a risk for Sunderland but one that could yet pay dividends.