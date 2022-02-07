Nottingham Forest beat Leicester City 4-1 in the FA Cup yesterday.

Steve Cooper’s side hosted Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester City as they looked to continue their cup run of beating Premier League oppositions , having knocked out Arsenal in the third round.

Forest started the brighter of the two sides and took an early lead through Philip Zinckernagel who slotted home from close range following Keinan Davis’ knock down.

It was two goals in two minutes for Cooper’s side as Brennan Johnson finished through the legs of Foxes goalkeeper Danny Ward to double the home side’s advantage.

Joe Worrall added a third off a corner eight minutes later.

Kelechi Iheanacho clawed one back for the visitors following a mistake from Forest keeper Brice Samba.

Forest didn’t let the mistake change the complexity of the game though. They continued to dominate and wing-back Djed Spence deservedly got on the score-sheet in the second half and rounded off a statement win for the Reds.

Here’s three Nottingham Forest players who impressed yesterday…

Philip Zinckernagel – WhoScored rating 8.4

Zinckernagel opened the scoring for Forest and didn’t stop there – the Dane was a persistent thorn in the Foxes’ back-line, creating the most chances in the game (3) and looking lively throughout. He was also on hand to provide the assist for Forest’s fourth goal.

Brennan Johnson – WhoScored rating 8.2

Johnson continued his fine form of late and looked fearless against the Premier League opposition. The 20-year-old completed the joint most dribbles in the game with his right-sided counterpart Djed Spence – the pair were relentless in attacking down the right-side and were a threat to Ward’s goal all afternoon. Johnson also rounded off his fine performance with a goal.

Djed Spence – WhoScored rating 8.0

As mentioned earlier, Spence was a nuisance for the opposition defence for the full 90 minutes. Consistently toying with the Leicester players showing that he has that Premier League quality and grabbing himself a well-earned goal on the day.