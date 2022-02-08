Portsmouth are currently sliding down the League One table, with Danny Cowley’s side on a run of six League One games without a win.

Having opened 2022 with a 0-0 draw at Cambridge United, the Blues have failed to win their next five games, collecting just two points from an available 18 this side of Christmas.

With Portsmouth currently marooned in 13th, we look at the top five players to date according to WhoScored…

5 – Mahlon Romeo – 6.80

The Millwall loanee began life at Pompey battling Kieron Freeman for the starting right-back position. At first, he didn’t have it all his own way.

In time, his energy and presence in every third, combined with the side’s switch to a wing-back system, saw the Antiguan make the right side spot his own. Barring any errant injuries, it’s a spot he’s maintained throughout the season.

4 – Gavin Bazunu – 6.86

Another loanee, Bazunu secured the number one spot from Alex Bass back in August, and via the fans’ vote would be a contender for Player of the Season. On a number of occasions, the Manchester City man has single-handedly kept Portsmouth alive in games with a series of extraordinary saves. His long-range distribution has also been the subject of praise, calmly picking out targets 50 yards away with either foot.

Though his future clearly lies higher than his current third-tier status, in the meantime he is putting on a show for the PO4 faithful.

3 – Marcus Harness – 6.89

The former Burton Albion star was inevitably going to earn a spot on this list. The forward is the club’s top scorer with nine league goals, more than double the figure of anybody else in the squad. Often operating in behind a front two, his elusiveness at times has seen him find the space to be the creative spark of this side up top.

With a resurgent Michael Jacobs staking a fresh claim for a starting spot however, Harness has a task ahead of him to keep his place.

2 – Sean Raggett – 6.95

“And Raggett wins the header” is most likely the most common line uttered by the commentators who cover Portsmouth games. The central piece of a back three has been an utterly dominant force in the air; and during a season laden with inconsistency, one of the only consistent Blues from day one.

He is possibly the only outfield player who’s not warranted being dropped yet, missing only one League One game so far.

1 – Ronan Curtis – 7.12

This may come as a surprise to see the Irishman at the top of this list. In what many consider to be his least effective season yet on the English south coast, Curtis hasn’t reached the heights of previous seasons in terms of his varied skillset.

One thing that has been set by the winger/forward hybrid as a benchmark is his work rate. Downing tools is not his game, and he always has the capacity to turn a game on its head.