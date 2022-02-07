AFC Bournemouth were defeated 1-0 at home by Boreham Wood yesterday in the FA Cup.

Both sides went into the match knowing that a last 16 tie at Goodison Park was up for grabs.

Bournemouth currently sit in 3rd place in the Championship, meanwhile Boreham Wood find themselves in 5th place of the National League.

A 38th minute strike from Mark Ricketts was the difference between the two sides – only the 37-year-old’s fifth career goal.

Bournemouth had a total of 18 shots in the match but failed to take any of their chances. On the other hand, Boreham Wood took one of their three chances in the match to progress into the next round of the FA Cup.

An embarrassing defeat for Scott Parker’s side – here’s three players who disappointed for Bournemouth yesterday…

Jamal Lowe – WhoScored rating 5.9

Lowe played as a lone front man tonight and struggled against the physicality of the robust Boreham Wood defenders.

Lowe failed to register a shot on target out of his three attempts on goal and failed to win an aerial duel, and for a player who’s usually to good with the ball at his feet, he failed to register a single dribble.

Ben Pearson – WhoScored rating 6.1

Pearson was operating the defensive midfielder role before being dragged off at half time. The 27-year-old failed to make a single tackle in the 45 minutes he played and slowed the match down when on the ball – an unusually disappointing performance from the hardened midfielder.

Freddie Woodman – WhoScored rating 5.8

Woodman looked shaky with the ball at his feet in the first-half and played a part in the build up to Boreham Wood’s goal. The debutant failed to make a save in the game, and he’ll no doubt be hoping to put yesterday’s defeat behind him as he vies for a spot in Parker’s starting XI.