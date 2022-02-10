Louis Saha featured 141 times for Fulham between 2000 and 2004.

Born in Paris, Saha joined Metz at the age of 15 and signed his first professional deal at age 17. The Frenchman made 47 appearances for Metz before joining Newcastle on loan in 1999. He made 12 appearances for the Magpies, scoring only twice.

Fulham then signed Saha in 2000 to be their first-choice striker in the Championship. He scored 32 goals in 48 games in all competitions during his first season at the club, helping Fulham win promotion back to the top-flight.

Saha only scored a combined eight goals in his first two seasons in the Premier League with Fulham, but the Frenchman really kicked on in the next season. He managed 13 goals in only 20 matches for Fulham before earning a move to Manchester United, in a £15.75m deal.

Saha went on to play for the likes of Everton, Tottenham, Sunderland and Lazio.

