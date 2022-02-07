Sheffield United had a slow start to the Championship season this season, but under Paul Heckingbottom, they have seen a turnaround in their form.

The Blades have only played 27 games this season, two less than sixth place West Brom and are only three points off the Baggies.

Here are the top five performers for Sheffield United this season according to WhoScored:

5. Oliver Norwood – 6.87

Norwood has been a mainstay in the middle of the park for the Blades this season, starting 25 games in total.

He is an expert at breaking play up when teams look to attack United. Norwood is yet to grab a goal so far this season but his defensive work makes up for that.

4. John Egan – 6.88

The Irishmen is a rock at the back for United for the past few seasons and this one has been no different.

Egan has started all 27 games this season and has chipped in with two goals so far this campaign.

Keeping Egan fit and starting each week will be crucial to their promotion push.

3. Chris Basham – 6.93

The experienced centre half has been at Bramhall Lane since 2014.

Basham has experience playing in the middle of the park which is evident from when he plays out from the back and actively seeks the ball in various positions on the pitch.

2. Jayden Bogle – 7.03

At the young age of 21, Bogle has been in great form this season for the Blades.

He has operated on the right in several roles, either right midfield or right back. The talented youngster has chipped in with three goals this season so far.

1. Morgan Gibbs-White – 7.19

Gibbs-White has been extremely impressive during his loan spell from Wolves.

He has been highly productive in his 16 starts for the Blades, chipping in with five goals and four assists.

The young man has an exciting future, but for now, he will be concentrating fully on getting Sheffield United back to the Premier League.