James Morrison featured 341 times for West Bromwich Albion between 2007 and 2019, scoring 39 goals and assisting another 37.

Born in Darlington, Morrison was part of the Middlesbrough academy growing up and featured in the squad that won the 2003/04 FA Youth Cup.

He made his Middlesbrough first-team debut in 2004 coming on as a sub in the FA Cup against Notts County. Morrison then made 95 appearances for the Boro before joining West Brom in 2007.

After his arrival at The Hawthorns, Morrison featured 341 times for the Baggies, scoring 39 times. His energetic displays and determination made him a favourite amongst the fans across his 12-year spell at the club.

The Scotsman was part of the 2009/10 West Brom team that gained promotion to the Premier League, also winning the West Brom Player of the Year award in the 2014/15 season.

Morrison represented England at multiple different youth levels before pledging his international allegiance to Scotland, for whom he played 46 times.

So, how much do you know about Morrison’s time at West Brom?

Try your hand at our latest legends quiz below!