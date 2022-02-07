Cardiff City lost 3-1 away at Liverpool in the FA Cup yesterday, in what was a spirited performance from the Bluebirds.

Cardiff City headed to Anfield yesterday for what promised to be another cup classic – and the game didn’t fail to deliver.

The Bluebirds managed to keep Liverpool quiet in the first half and battled to go in goalless at the half-time interval.

Diogo Jota opened the scoring for Liverpool shortly after half-time however, setting the Reds on their way to victory.

Liverpool’s advantage was then doubled by Takumi Minamino 15 minutes later as they managed to capitalise on Perry Ng’s mistake.

Harvey Elliot added a third in his first game back from injury.

Rubin Colwill grabbed a late consolation goal for the visitors, rewarding the travelling fans and making for an all-round entertaining game.

Here are three Cardiff City players who gave a good account of themselves against Liverpool…

Rubin Colwill – WhoScored rating 7.1

It was a moment to remember for the 19-year-old after he slotted home after being brought on from the bench to make an impact. It was an emphatic finish after capitalising on a Liverpool mix-up at the back and a great moment for the travelling Cardiff fans.

Joel Bagan – WhoScored rating 6.7

Bagan’s rarely featured for Cardiff in the Championship this season but is more than in contention for a starting spot. Up against some of the world’s best players, he made three successful dribbles in the match and wasn’t dispossessed once.

The 20-year-old suited Cardiff’s back-five system well, helping to keep Liverpool relatively quiet on the day.

Will Vaulks – WhoScored rating 6.5

Vaulks put on a solid defensive display, winning his aerial duels and making the joint-most amount of tackles out of all the Cardiff players.

Vaulks was also good on the ball and wasn’t dispossessed once in the midfield – he’s split opinion in the Championship this season but will surely take confidence from yesterday’s showing.