Sunderland managed to keep hold of Dan Neil during the January transfer window, with the Black Cats eyeing promotion.

Sunderland currently find themselves in 4th place of the League One table and have seen themselves take a recent dip in form.

One man who has been a standout player on Wearside so far this season is Neil. The 20-year-old has been influential for Sunderland so far this season and has attracted interest from Premier League clubs.

Neil’s so far provided nine goal contributions this season and Sunderland saw it as vital that they kept their man during the January transfer window.

So after keeping hold of the 20-year-old, what is the state of play regarding Neil’s Sunderland future?

Contract situation?

Sunderland tied Neil down to a four-year deal back in October with the contract running until the summer of 2025. So it will take a heft price tag for any club to take Neil away from Sunderland before then, meaning the club doesn’t have to worry so much about Premier League interest in the player.

Linked clubs?

At the beginning of the January transfer window, reports emerged linking Burnley and Aston Villa with Neil.

A price tag within the region of £3million was rumoured and it always seemed like something that Sunderland weren’t going to entertain, given their bid for promotion from League One this season.



Will Neil leave Sunderland in the summer?

Neil leaving Sunderland in the summer seems dependant on whether the club gain promotion to the Championship. The academy graduate has shown this season that he’s a quality player at this level and looks like he would be more than capable of making a step-up to a higher division.

There will certainly be interest in Neil in the summer and with promotion looking less likely for Sunderland on their current form, they may struggle to keep hold of the 20-year-old beyond this season.