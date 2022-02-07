Derby County managed to keep hold of Tom Lawrence throughout the January transfer window, with Wayne Rooney’s side looking to complete a ‘great escape’ and remain in the Championship.

Derby currently sit seven points from safety in the Championship and keeping Lawrence in January will prove vital in their fight for survival this season.

Rooney’s side have battled against the odds many times this season, pulling off some spectacular results, and Lawrence has played a big part in this. The 28-year-old has eight goals and four assists so far this campaign and has been attracting interest from some promotion chasing teams.

So after keeping hold of the Welshman, what is the state of play regarding Lawrence’s Derby County future?

Contract situation?

Lawrence’s contract expires in the summer and it’s unlikely that he’ll be getting a new deal given the Rams’ current financial situation.

Derby will be looking to use Lawrence’s services for the rest of the season and a new contract could be dependant on whether the Rams secure a takeover deal.

Linked clubs?

A few Championship clubs have reportedly been interested in Lawrence over the last month or so, with the majority of these being at the top end of the table.

Football Insider revealed during the window that both Bournemouth and QPR were plotting moves for the attacker.

Blackburn Rovers were also reportedly in the running to sign Lawrence.

Will Lawrence leave Derby County in the summer?

There’s a real uncertainty to whether Lawrence will be a Derby player next year, however at this moment it looks very likely that the Welshman will leave in the summer as the club’s future hangs in the balance.

Derby are seven points from safety in the Championship and have kept Lawrence during the transfer window to really bolster their chances of survival.

Whether the Welshman will stay at Derby is dependant on their takeover situation and if he can agree terms over a new contract.

If his impressive form from the first-half of the season continues into the second-half then there’s no doubt Lawrence will have a whole host of clubs chasing his signature in the summer.