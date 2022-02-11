There’s few players who encapsulated what QPR as a football club is all about than Clint Hill.

Hill, now age 43, made 185 appearances for QPR in all competitions, in what was a six-year spell with the club between 2010 and 2016.

The Merseyside-born defender began his career with Tranmere Rovers. He went on to feature for both of Stoke City and Crystal Palace before joining QPR, having then played for both Rangers and Carlisle United upon leaving the R’s.

Since, Hill was tried his hand in coaching, having spent time with League Two side Hartlepool United recently.

He was part of some iconic QPR sides, winning promotion twice with the R’s and representing them in the Premier League.

A proper QPR legend, and someone who fans will remember for many years to come – but how much can you remember about his time with QPR?

