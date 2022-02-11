Alex Baptiste spent five years as a Blackpool player, pulling on the tangerine shirt between 2008 and 2013.

Baptiste, now age 36 and playing for Bolton Wanderers in League One, was part of the infamous Ian Holloway side that earned promotion to the Premier League way back in 2010.

The Englishman signed for the club from Mansfield Town in 2008 and would go on to play 187 times for Blackpool, scoring nine goals during that time and becoming a fan favourite along the way.

Since leaving the seaside, Baptiste has had spells with Middlesbrough, QPR, Doncaster Rovers and now Bolton – a second spell with the Trotters after joining then upon leaving Blackpool in 2013.

He earned a second career promotion last season, helping Bolton to promotion from League Two.

But how much can you remember about his time with Blackpool?

Try your hand at our latest legends quiz below!