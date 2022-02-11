Gary McSheffrey made 281 appearances for Coventry City across two separate spells at the club, scoring a combined 72 goals for the club.

McSheffrey, now age 39, is currently the manager of League One side Doncaster Rovers.

The Coventry-born midfielder was a huge fan favourite during his years in Coventry colours, having graduated through the club’s youth academy more than 20 years ago now.

He had several loan spells away from the club during his formative years and even made a handful of appearances for England’s U20 side.

After leaving the Sky Blues for a second time in 2013, McSheffrey joined Chesterfield – he went on to feature for the likes of Scunthorpe United, Doncaster Rovers, Grimsby Town and more before hanging up his boots in 2020.

No doubt, McSheffrey is a Coventry City legend – but how much can you remember about his time at the club?

Try your hand at our latest legends quiz below!